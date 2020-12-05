UrduPoint.com
US House Votes To Decriminalize Marijuana

Sat 05th December 2020 | 01:40 AM

US House Votes To Decriminalize Marijuana

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2020) The US House of Representatives voted on Friday to decriminalize marijuana at the Federal level.

Lawmakers approved the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act by 228 to 164 votes, passing the legislation to the Senate, which is expected to shoot it down.

The bill, according to its summary, removes marijuana, also referred to as cannabis, from the list of scheduled substances and eliminates criminal penalties for manufacturing, distributing, or possessing it.

The vote follows a decision of the UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs to remove cannabis from the most dangerous category of drugs, where it had been placed for 59 years.

More Stories From World

