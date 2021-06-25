US House Votes to Get Rid of Trump Rule on Methane

Democrat lawmakers in Congress aligned to President Joe Biden voted on Friday to get rid of his predecessor Donald Trump's liberal emission ruling on the methane greenhouse gas that they said was destructive to the environment

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) Democrat lawmakers in Congress aligned to President Joe Biden voted on Friday to get rid of his predecessor Donald Trump's liberal emission ruling on the methane greenhouse gas that they said was destructive to the environment.

"With today's vote to rescind Trump-era attacks on methane regulations, and with further action on climate, we can begin to repair the immense damage done by Donald Trump and recommit ourselves to science, health, and justice," Democratic Senator Ed Markey said via Twitter after the House of Representative voted 229-191 vote to repeal the methane bill.

Twelve House Republicans joined Democrats in their vote.

The Senate had voted earlier against Trump's methane rule and the bill now will head to the White House for Biden's signature and final repeal.

The Trump-era regulation rescinded standards aimed at limiting methane emissions from oil and gas production, processing, transmission and storage. The Trump rule also abolished limits for substances called volatile organic compounds from oil and gas transmission and storage.

By voting to be rid of the Trump rule, the lawmakers were effectively restoring 2016 Obama-era laws that required companies to capture methane leaks.