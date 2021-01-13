US House Votes to Urge Pence to Invoke 25th Amendment to Remove Trump From Office

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives passed a resolution urging US Vice President Mike Pence to invoke section four of the 25th amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office for his role in the Capitol Hill riots, despite the fact the vice president ahead of the vote warned the move would set a terrible precedent.

The House passed the measure by a 223 to 205 vote on Tuesday. The legislation asks Pence to assume the role of acting president after declaring that Trump is "unable to successfully discharge the duties and powers of his office."

Pence, in a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi shortly ahead of the vote, said invoking the 25th amendment would set a terrible precedent and divide the country. In light of Pence's response, the House will push forward with the impeachment process on Wednesday.

The 25th amendment, ratified in 1967 in the aftermath of the 1963 assassination of President John Kennedy, outlines the procedures for replacing the president or vice president in the event of death, removal, resignation, or incapacitation.

The amendment was invoked in 1974 when Vice President Gerald Ford replaced President Richard Nixon, who resigned amid the Watergate scandal.

Pence also argued, citing Pelosi's own words, that Trump should only be removed via the 25th amendment "based on a medical decision," and not because one disagrees with his behavior.

Earlier in the day, Trump said "the 25th amendment is of zero risk to me."

Impeachment articles introduced on Monday charge Trump with inciting an insurrection on January 6, when his supporters stormed Capitol Hill as Congress was certifying President-Elect Joe Biden's victory. The riots on Capitol Hill took place immediately after Trump delivered a speech near the White House calling on his supporters to fight to prevent the election from being "stolen."

Five people - four protesters and a police officer - were killed in the riots. The last time the Capitol was stormed was when British troops marched into Washington and set fire to the building in 1814.