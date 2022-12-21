US House Ways And Means Committee Approves Motion To Release Trump's Tax Records To Public
Faizan Hashmi Published December 21, 2022 | 05:50 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) The House Ways and Means Committee approved a motion to release former President Donald Trump's tax records to the public.
The committee voted 24-16 Tuesday night in favor of releasing Trump's tax records.
Last month, the US Supreme Court rejected Trump's effort to block the US House Ways and Means Committee to obtain his tax records for the last six years.