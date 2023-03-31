US House Will Hold Manhattan Prosecutor to Account for 'Abuse of Power' - Speaker

UrduPoint.com

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) The US House of Representatives will hold Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg to account for his alleged abuse of power over the indictment of former President Donald Trump, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said in a statement.

"The American people will not tolerate this injustice, and the House of Representatives will hold Alvin Bragg and his unprecedented abuse of power to account," McCarthy said on Thursday.

A Manhattan Grand Jury has voted to indict Trump in the coming days over his alleged hush-payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016 amid his run for US president. Prosecutors asked him to surrender and to face arraignment on charges that remain under seal.

Trump said the jury's decision to indict him was tantamount to election interference, but believes the so-called witch hunt will backfire on President Joe Biden.

The Manhattan District Attorney's office said it contacted Trump's legal team to coordinate his surrender for arraignment, but the specific date is not set yet.

However, CNN reported that Trump's arrest is likely to come early next week. CNN also reported that Trump faces 34 counts related to falsifying business records.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Trump's possible Republican rival in the 2024 election, said in a statement that the state will not assist in an extradition request for Trump due to questionable circumstances surrounding the Manhattan District Attorney.

