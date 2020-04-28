US House Will Not Reconvene Next Week Due to Virus Concerns - Majority Leader

US House lawmakers will not return to the nation's capital next week due to the risks posed by the coronavirus, Majority Leader Steny Hoyer told reporters on Tuesday

The decision comes a day after Hoyer's press office said the House would be in session starting May 4 and votes were possible. The US Senate, in contrast, does plan to reconvene next week to vote begin voting on judicial appointments.

"We will not come back next week... the House physician's view is that there is a risk to members," Hoyer said.

Hoyer said he made the decision after discussing the issue with Congress' Attending Physician Brian Monahan who was concerned because the number of coronavirus cases in the District of Columbia are going up, not down.

The majority leader in a statement on twitter said he also consulted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on the decision not to reconvene.