UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US House Will Not Reconvene Next Week Due To Virus Concerns - Majority Leader

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 11:54 PM

US House Will Not Reconvene Next Week Due to Virus Concerns - Majority Leader

US House lawmakers will not return to the nation's capital next week due to the risks posed by the coronavirus, Majority Leader Steny Hoyer told reporters on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) US House lawmakers will not return to the nation's capital next week due to the risks posed by the coronavirus, Majority Leader Steny Hoyer told reporters on Tuesday.

The decision comes a day after Hoyer's press office said the House would be in session starting May 4 and votes were possible. The US Senate, in contrast, does plan to reconvene next week to vote begin voting on judicial appointments.

"We will not come back next week... the House physician's view is that there is a risk to members," Hoyer said.

Hoyer said he made the decision after discussing the issue with Congress' Attending Physician Brian Monahan who was concerned because the number of coronavirus cases in the District of Columbia are going up, not down.

The majority leader in a statement on twitter said he also consulted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on the decision not to reconvene.

Related Topics

Senate Vote Twitter Nancy Columbia May Congress Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Power Corporation announces world&#039;s ..

26 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi healthcare system&#039;s value-added hit ..

41 minutes ago

Russian Firms May Get Less Profit Than Expected Un ..

1 minute ago

Trump Says Issuing Executive Order to Keep US Meat ..

1 minute ago

Global fight against coronavirus entering new phas ..

2 hours ago

Chief Minister suspends five police officials over ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.