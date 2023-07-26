US Houses Passes Bill to Boost Investment in Semiconductor Production, Secure Supply Chain

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) The US House of Representatives passed legislation to require the US Commerce Department to coordinate with state-level entities boosting investment in semiconductor-related manufacturing and secure the semiconductor supply chain to the United States.

House lawmakers passed the bill, dubbed the Securing Semiconductor Supply Chains Act, on Tuesday in a voice vote.

The bill directs the Commerce Department's SelectUSA program to solicit comments from state-level economic development organizations to review potential Federal government efforts to support increased foreign direct investment in semiconductor production.

The legislation also directs SelectUSA to consult with the state-level organizations on barriers to investment and develop recommendations on how to increase independent and partnered investments.

In addition, the bill requires SelectUSA to provide Congress with a report on its review with state-level organizations and its efforts to boost foreign direct investment in semiconductor-related manufacturing.