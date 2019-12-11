UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Housing, Medical Care Prices Drive Inflation To 12-month High

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 10:18 PM

US housing, medical care prices drive inflation to 12-month high

A bump up in costs for housing and medical care drove US inflation in November up at the fastest pace in a year, while energy prices moderated, according to government data released Wednesday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :A bump up in costs for housing and medical care drove US inflation in November up at the fastest pace in a year, while energy prices moderated, according to government data released Wednesday.

The stronger-than-expected rise in the Consumer Price Index comes hours before the Federal Reserve is widely expected to announce it is leaving interest rates untouched, at least for now.

CPI rose 0.3 percent compared to October, reflecting a jump in gasoline prices, and higher costs for lodging, medical care, food and recreation, the Labor Department data showed.

That was faster than the 0.2 percent increase economists were expecting.

However, without volatile food and fuel prices, the "core" inflation index rose 0.2 percent, matching forecasts.

Upward pressures were more evident in prices compared to November 2018. Year-on-year, the index accelerated three tenths of a percentage point to 2.1 percent, the fastest increase in a year, according to the report.

The 12-month index was held down by declines in costs for gasoline and fuel oil, the data showed.

Core CPI posted a stronger 2.3 percent gain compared to November of last year, the same as in October.

Medical care costs jumped 4.2 percent from a year ago, while shelter rose 3.3 percent.

Though it was hotter than expected, the November price data are unlikely to persuade central bankers that inflation is becoming a problem.

Because inflation has run below the Fed's target levels for two years, Fed officials now say they may be willing to tolerate a period of faster increases.

CPI in recent years has typically run above the Fed's preferred measure, the Commerce Department's Personal Consumption Expenditures price index.

Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics said Wednesday that the annual measures of inflation could rise further in the first half of 2020, in part due to import tariffs that are beginning to show up in consumer prices.

"Nothing very terrible is likely, but core inflation could easily hit 2.5% by early spring, for the first time since September 2008," he said in an analysis.

Related Topics

Import Oil Same Price May September October November 2018 2020 Commerce From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Housing

Recent Stories

MoI marks Human Rights Day

1 hour ago

Greek islands protest at expanded migrant camp pla ..

3 minutes ago

GHA demands security bill to ensure safety of doct ..

3 minutes ago

Saudi Aramco shares rocket on debut after record I ..

3 minutes ago

Mushaal Malik for formulating 5 year Kashmir polic ..

3 minutes ago

Rebels optimistic as Sudan peace talks resume

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.