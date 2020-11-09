US Housing Secretary Ben Carson Tests Positive for Novel Coronavirus - Chief of Staff

US Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Ben Carson has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, his chief of staff Coalter Baker said in a statement on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) US Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Ben Carson has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, his chief of staff Coalter Baker said in a statement on Monday.

"Secretary Carson has tested positive for the coronavirus," Baker said as quoted by ABC news.

"He is in good spirits and feels fortunate to have access to effective therapeutics, which aid and markedly speed his recovery."

Carson was reportedly at the White House on Tuesday night for an election watch party along with other senior Trump administration officials.