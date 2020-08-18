UrduPoint.com
US Housing Starts Surge 23% In July: Government

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 07:19 PM

US home construction started in July surged 22.6 percent compared to June, the Commerce Department said Tuesday, as the sector continued to expand at a frenzied pace despite the coronavirus pandemic

The vast majority of the increase came in apartment buildings which exploded by nearly 57 percent, with the South and Northeast showing the largest gains, according to the report.

The vast majority of the increase came in apartment buildings which exploded by nearly 57 percent, with the South and Northeast showing the largest gains, according to the report.

Single family homes started in the month rose just 8.2 percent, the report said.

The increase put housing starts at a 1.5 million annual rate, seasonally adjusted, far higher than the modest gain economists had been expecting, as builders take advantage of extremely low interest rates and the pent-up demand for homes.

The dramatic gain last month came on top of the surge in June to a1.22 million annual rate, revised up from the 1.19 million initially reported.

