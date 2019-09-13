UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Humanitarian Aid To Bahamas In Hurricane Dorian Aftermath Exceeds $10Mln - USAID

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 01:20 AM

US Humanitarian Aid to Bahamas in Hurricane Dorian Aftermath Exceeds $10Mln - USAID

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) The total amount of US humanitarian assistance provided to the Bahamas, which was severely impacted by Hurricane Dorian, exceeds $10 million, US Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Mark Green said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"As part of our continuing response, today, I am announcing nearly $4 million in new humanitarian assistance," Green said. "This announcement brings total US government funding for this response to more than $10 million to date."

Green explained the funds will be spent to strengthen the provision of shelter, health services, water sanitation, hygiene supplies, psychological support, logistics and emergency communication.

Hurricane Dorian reached a Category 5 storm with sustained winds of 185 miles per hour (295 kilometers per hour) before making landfall in the Bahamas and hovering in the area between September 1 and September 3.

Dorian particularly devastated the Grand Bahama and Abaco, where estimated 70,000 people are left homeless in the hurricane's aftermath.

The official death toll from the hurricane reached 50 on Tuesday, but officials have said they fear the number may further increase given that thousands of people are missing.

Related Topics

Storm Water Bahamas May September From Government Million

Recent Stories

24th World Energy Congress concludes with celebrat ..

51 minutes ago

Publication of videos on crime-busting operations ..

2 hours ago

NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

2 hours ago

Number of public benefits associations in UAE incr ..

2 hours ago

Dubai businesses upbeat on new export markets and ..

2 hours ago

Emirati astronauts raise UAE flag in Baikonur befo ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.