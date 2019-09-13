US Humanitarian Aid to Bahamas in Hurricane Dorian Aftermath Exceeds $10Mln - USAID

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) The total amount of US humanitarian assistance provided to the Bahamas, which was severely impacted by Hurricane Dorian, exceeds $10 million, US Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Mark Green said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"As part of our continuing response, today, I am announcing nearly $4 million in new humanitarian assistance," Green said. "This announcement brings total US government funding for this response to more than $10 million to date."

Green explained the funds will be spent to strengthen the provision of shelter, health services, water sanitation, hygiene supplies, psychological support, logistics and emergency communication.

Hurricane Dorian reached a Category 5 storm with sustained winds of 185 miles per hour (295 kilometers per hour) before making landfall in the Bahamas and hovering in the area between September 1 and September 3.

Dorian particularly devastated the Grand Bahama and Abaco, where estimated 70,000 people are left homeless in the hurricane's aftermath.

The official death toll from the hurricane reached 50 on Tuesday, but officials have said they fear the number may further increase given that thousands of people are missing.