MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) Russia's S-500 air defense systems are capable of intercepting with a high probability the hypersonic units of the US Long-Range Hypersonic Weapon (LRHW) that is currently under development, a source in the defense sector told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Popular Mechanics magazine reported that the US army's new LRHW will allow it to stage a strike on Russia in the event of a conflict. The maximum speed of the warhead is expected to be 17 times higher than the speed of the sound, making it possible to hit targets located at a distance of up to 2,700 kilometers (1,677 miles).

"Russia's new anti-aircraft missile system S-500 Prometheus is capable of intercepting maneuvering hypersonic aerospace attack vehicles flying at even higher speeds. Therefore, the ... LRHW is in the category of targets that S-500 hits with a high probability," the source said.

According to the source, "taking into consideration that LRHW warhead will be a poorly maneuvering hypersonic glider, it will not be a problem for S-500 to hit it."

The source also noted that the S-500 has its own mobile radar systems for detecting targets of this class.