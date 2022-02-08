US Hypersonic Testing 'Inadequate,' Too Few Wind Tunnels - Defense Industry Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

US efforts to make hypersonic weapons and defenses against them are crippled by inadequate test facilities and a need for more wind tunnels to advance research, National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA) Emerging Technologies Institute Executive Director Mark Lewis said on Monday

"Our testing structure is right now inadequate across the board," Lewis told a podcast conference hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). "We have programs climbing all over each other to get time in a wind tunnel."

Many hypersonic weapons research projects were stalled for months at a time because of the serious bottleneck in lacking wind tunnels to test models and the project directors were unable to rapidly follow up with repeat tests because of the backed up booking schedule for the few working tunnels, Lewis said.

Hence, he added, the US lacked systems to reenter the flight test envelope to conduct rapid repeats or follow-ups to wind tunnel tests.

"We had that in the 1960s with the X-15 rocket plane and we don't have that now and that's what is slowing us down," he said.

The United States is stalled behind China in hypersonic weapons development, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin told more than 24 CEOs of the country's biggest defense contractors at a conference last Friday and several of them told him a shortage of wind tunnels to conduct tests was a major bottleneck in the program.