UrduPoint.com

US, IAE Urge Asian Countries To Reduce Dependence On Russian, Chinese Energy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 12, 2022 | 02:30 PM

US, IAE Urge Asian Countries to Reduce Dependence on Russian, Chinese Energy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and International Energy Agency (IEA) head Fatih Birol urged Asian countries on Tuesday to diversify their energy and essential minerals supply chains to reduce dependence on Russia and China.

"From an energy security point of view, it is imperative that nations that share the same values develop our own supply chains, not just for the climate but for our own energy security," Granholm said during a plenary session of the Sydney Energy Forum.

Granholm also warned against being too reliant on energy supplies from Russia and China, citing the disruption of Russian supplies and China's dominant role in the supply of technology and energy.

"We want to make sure that we are not as nations under the thumb of petro-dictators, under the thumb of those who don't share our values, under the thumb of those who would like to control strategic aspects of the supply chain," Granholm added.

Birol said that the current energy crisis caused by sanctions against Russia should encourage Indo-Pacific countries to focus more on divesting from fossil fuels. The IEA head added that countries planning new investments in fossil fuels over the next few years need to consider climate and business risks.

"We have to bring the gas, coal and oil demand down if we want to reach our climate targets," Birol added.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Western nations and their allies responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia, pledging to end their dependence on Russian energy supplies. Subsequent disruptions in logistical and financial operations have undermined supply chains and led to a spike in energy prices worldwide.

Related Topics

Technology Business Ukraine Russia Energy Crisis China Oil Sydney Same Luhansk Donetsk February Gas From Share Asia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 July 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th July 2022

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 July 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2022

2 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

2 days ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.