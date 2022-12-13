MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) US multinational technology corporation IBM and new Japanese chip manufacturer Rapidus have announced a joint development cooperation as part of Japan's initiatives to expand semiconductor research, development, and manufacturing, IBM's press service said on Tuesday.

"IBM is honored to be partnering with Rapidus on developing the next generation of semiconductor technologies and helping to position Japan as a leader in one of the world's most strategic technology areas," Dario Gil, Senior Vice President and Director of Research at IBM, was quoted as saying in the press release.

Gil also said that the collaboration was "critical" to ensure a geographically balanced global supply chain of advanced semiconductors.

"As part of this agreement, Rapidus and IBM will further develop IBM's breakthrough 2 nanometer (nm) node technology for implementation by Rapidus at its fab in Japan," the press release read.

It added that the Japanese company planned to start mass-production of its 2 nm technology in the latter half of the 2020s.

Rapidus is also expected to work with domestic agents producing equipment and with digital market actors.