US Ice Cream Company Ben & Jerry's Says To End Sales In Occupied Palestinian Territory

Mon 19th July 2021 | 10:12 PM

US Ice Cream Company Ben & Jerry's Says to End Sales in Occupied Palestinian Territory

Ben & Jerry's will no longer sell its ice cream in the Israeli-occupied territories of Palestine though it will continue to sell them in Israel, the company announced on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) Ben & Jerry's will no longer sell its ice cream in the Israeli-occupied territories of Palestine though it will continue to sell them in Israel, the company announced on Monday.

"We believe it is inconsistent with our values for Ben & Jerry's ice cream to be sold in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT)," the company said on a press release.

"We also hear and recognize the concerns shared with us by our fans and trusted partners."

We have a longstanding partnership with our licensee, who manufactures Ben & Jerry's ice cream in Israel and distributes it in the region. We have been working to change this, and so we have informed our licensee that we will not renew the license agreement when it expires at the end of next year.

Although Ben & Jerry's will no longer be sold in the OPT, we will stay in Israel through a different arrangement. We will share an update on this as soon as we're ready.

