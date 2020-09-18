UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Ice Cream Giant Fined $17Mln Over Listeria Outbreak - Justice Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 12:40 AM

US Ice Cream Giant Fined $17Mln Over Listeria Outbreak - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) Texas-based Blue Bell Creameries must pay a record fine of more than $17 million for shipping ice cream products contaminated with listeria, the US Justice Department said on Thursday.

"A Federal court in Texas sentenced ice cream manufacturer Blue Bell Creameries L.P. to pay $17.25 million in criminal penalties for shipments of contaminated products linked to a 2015 listeriosis outbreak, the Justice Department announced today," the department said in a statement. "The $17.25 million fine and forfeiture amount is the largest-ever criminal penalty following a conviction in a food safety case."

Blue Bell's products, the release added, were allegedly manufactured under insanitary conditions and contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes - a dangerous pathogen that can lead to serious illness or death in vulnerable populations such as pregnant women, newborns, and the elderly.

FDA inspections revealed sanitation issues at two facilities, including problems with the hot water supply needed to properly sterilize equipment, as well as conditions that could lead to insanitary water dripping into product mix during the manufacturing process, according to the release.

Blue Bell temporarily closed all of its plants in late April 2015 as a result and has since taken steps to correct faulty sanitation deficiencies, the release said.

Blue Bell pleaded guilty in May 2020 to two misdemeanor counts of distributing adulterated ice cream products, the release said.

Related Topics

Water Fine Lead April May Criminals Women 2015 2020 All Million Court

Recent Stories

Prime Minister for end to patwari, corruption cult ..

8 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi to host UFC series on September 26 - Oct ..

1 hour ago

NMDC awarded AED600 million contract in Egypt

1 hour ago

India&#039;s space sector now open for private bus ..

2 hours ago

UAE Committed to Compensate for Overproduced Oil V ..

1 hour ago

Religious leaders should denounce all forms of vio ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.