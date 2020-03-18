US, Iceland Discuss Steps to Revive Global Transport Once Pandemic Passes - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Icelandic Foreign Minister Gudlaugur Thor Thordarson, in a phone call with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, urged the US to begin thinking about steps to bolster international transportation once the coronavirus pandemic subsides, the State Department said in a readout of the conversation on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) Icelandic Foreign Minister Gudlaugur Thor Thordarson, in a phone call with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, urged the US to begin thinking about steps to bolster international transportation once the coronavirus pandemic subsides, the State Department said in a readout of the conversation on Wednesday.

"The Secretary and Foreign Minister discussed the importance of addressing the economic effects of COVID-19, including its outsized impact on international transportation. The Foreign Minister highlighted Icelandair and emphasized the need to begin thinking about the way forward after the pandemic," the readout said.

The two also agreed to hold working level negotiations steps to address the broader economic impacts of the pandemic.

Iceland's government says it has so far tested a higher proportion of its citizens than anywhere else in the world.

The number of individuals tested by the country's health authorities and the biotechnology firm deCode Genetics 3,787 roughly translates to 10,405 per million, which compares to about 5203 in South Korea, 2478 in Italy and 764 in the UK, BuzzFeed news reported.

As of Wednesday, Iceland reported 250 coronavirus infections with one death, according to Johns Hopkins University's disease tracker website.