UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, Iceland Discuss Steps To Revive Global Transport Once Pandemic Passes - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 11:35 PM

US, Iceland Discuss Steps to Revive Global Transport Once Pandemic Passes - State Dept.

Icelandic Foreign Minister Gudlaugur Thor Thordarson, in a phone call with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, urged the US to begin thinking about steps to bolster international transportation once the coronavirus pandemic subsides, the State Department said in a readout of the conversation on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) Icelandic Foreign Minister Gudlaugur Thor Thordarson, in a phone call with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, urged the US to begin thinking about steps to bolster international transportation once the coronavirus pandemic subsides, the State Department said in a readout of the conversation on Wednesday.

"The Secretary and Foreign Minister discussed the importance of addressing the economic effects of COVID-19, including its outsized impact on international transportation. The Foreign Minister highlighted Icelandair and emphasized the need to begin thinking about the way forward after the pandemic," the readout said.

The two also agreed to hold working level negotiations steps to address the broader economic impacts of the pandemic.

Iceland's government says it has so far tested a higher proportion of its citizens than anywhere else in the world.

The number of individuals tested by the country's health authorities and the biotechnology firm deCode Genetics 3,787 roughly translates to 10,405 per million, which compares to about 5203 in South Korea, 2478 in Italy and 764 in the UK, BuzzFeed news reported.

As of Wednesday, Iceland reported 250 coronavirus infections with one death, according to Johns Hopkins University's disease tracker website.

Related Topics

UK World Iceland Italy South Korea Government Million Mike Pompeo Coronavirus

Recent Stories

S. Korea's Statistics Shows COVID-19 Not Necessari ..

2 minutes ago

Trump Says Does Not See Reason to Suspend Foreign ..

2 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad for preven ..

2 minutes ago

British pound dives over 4% against dollar

2 minutes ago

Italy reports 475 new virus deaths, highest one-da ..

7 minutes ago

Club World Cup put back as FIFA pledges 'exception ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.