US Idea of Holding 'Summit for Democracy' Reminiscent of Cold War - Lavrov

The idea of the United States to hold the so-called Summit for Democracy invokes the spirit of the Cold War and de facto declares a "crusade" against countries with dissenting views, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2021) The idea of the United States to hold the so-called Summit for Democracy invokes the spirit of the Cold War and de facto declares a "crusade" against countries with dissenting views, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday.

US President Joe Biden is expected to host the first of two Summits for Democracy in early December.

"A fresh example is the idea of convening a 'summit of democracies' proposed by the US administration ... In essence, this initiative quiet in the spirit of the Cold War declares a new ideological crusade against all dissenters," Lavrov said in a speech at the UN General Assembly in New York.