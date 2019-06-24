US Ideas to Settle Middle East Crisis Contradict International Agreements - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) The United States is developing secret ideas for resolving the middle East crisis, which contradict international agreements, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday after talks in the 2 + 2 format with Egyptian colleagues.

"We paid special attention to the Arab-Israeli conflict.

We welcomed the constructive role of Egypt in finding ways to restore Palestinian unity, expressed concern about the attempts of the United States to promote secretly developed ideas that imply a rejection of the principles of a two-state solution to the Palestinian problem, a departure from the international legal framework in settlement, including UN resolutions, the Madrid Principles and the Arab Peace Initiative. Both Russia and Egypt reaffirmed their commitment to these basic documents," Lavrov said.