US Identified 10 Aircraft Likely Violating Export Controls on Russia - Commerce Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) The United States has identified ten additional aircraft that may be violating export controls imposed on Belarus and Russia, the US Commerce Department said in a press release on Thursday.

"Today, the US Commerce Department, through its Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS), publicly identified ten additional aircraft in likely violation of US export controls, including the first seven Belarusian owned/operated commercial aircraft identified since restrictions on Belarus were tightened via regulation effective on April 8, 2022," the release said.