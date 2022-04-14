UrduPoint.com

US Identified 10 Aircraft Likely Violating Export Controls On Russia - Commerce Dept.

Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2022 | 11:03 PM

US Identified 10 Aircraft Likely Violating Export Controls on Russia - Commerce Dept.

The United States has identified ten additional aircraft that may be violating export controls imposed on Belarus and Russia, the US Commerce Department said in a press release on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) The United States has identified ten additional aircraft that may be violating export controls imposed on Belarus and Russia, the US Commerce Department said in a press release on Thursday.

"Today, the US Commerce Department, through its Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS), publicly identified ten additional aircraft in likely violation of US export controls, including the first seven Belarusian owned/operated commercial aircraft identified since restrictions on Belarus were tightened via regulation effective on April 8, 2022," the release said.

Related Topics

Russia Belarus United States April May Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

London Imposes Largest Asset Freeze in UK History ..

London Imposes Largest Asset Freeze in UK History on 2 Associates of Abramovich

36 seconds ago
 SSP directs to take strict action against traffic ..

SSP directs to take strict action against traffic rules violators

38 seconds ago
 Yacht Allegedly Owned by Usmanov's Sister Not Seiz ..

Yacht Allegedly Owned by Usmanov's Sister Not Seized, But Cannot Be Used - Germa ..

39 seconds ago
 Twitter Long-Time Substantial Shareholder Prince A ..

Twitter Long-Time Substantial Shareholder Prince Alwaleed Rejects Musk Takeover ..

43 seconds ago
 DG ISPR's press conference clears many things: Sha ..

DG ISPR's press conference clears many things: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

18 minutes ago
 Harris Calls Israeli President on Terror Attacks, ..

Harris Calls Israeli President on Terror Attacks, Reaffirms US Support - White H ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.