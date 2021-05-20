US Identifies 4 Entities, 4 Vessels Subject to Nord Stream 2 Sanctions - Congress Report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) The United States has identified four entities and four individuals subject to sanctions for engaging in construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, the US State Department said in a report to Congress.

The vessels Yury Topchev, Vladislav Strizhov, Baltiyskiy Issledovatel and Akademik Cherskiy are subject to sanctions for laying pipelines for the construction of the Nord Stream 2 or TurkStream pipeline projects, according to the report.

The report also said Russia's LLC Koksokhimtrans, LLC Mortransservice, Federal State Budgetary Institution Marine Rescue Service and the Samara Heat and Energy Property Fund are subject to sanctions for their involvement in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 project.