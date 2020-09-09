US Identifies Al-Shabab Terror Leader Killed in Recent Airstrike - Africa Command

The United States named the Somalia-based al-Shabab terrorist group's leader, who was targeted and killed in an August airstrike, as Abdulqadir Commandos, the Africa Command (AFRICOM) said in a press release on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) The United States named the Somalia-based al-Shabab terrorist group's leader, who was targeted and killed in an August airstrike, as Abdulqadir Commandos, the Africa Command (AFRICOM) said in a press release on Tuesday.

"The al-Shabab leader was killed in the airstrike near Saakow, Somalia.

He held numerous positions within the al-Shabab terrorist organization, including recently serving as a senior al-Shabab commander," the release said.

Abdulqadir Commandos was killed on August 25 in one of 46 airstrikes so far this year to degrade the al-Shabab network, the release said.

AFRICOM supports operations by Somali armed forces against al-Shabab, the East African affiliate of the al Qaeda terror group (banned in Russia).