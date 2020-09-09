UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Identifies Al-Shabab Terror Leader Killed In Recent Airstrike - Africa Command

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 12:16 AM

US Identifies Al-Shabab Terror Leader Killed in Recent Airstrike - Africa Command

The United States named the Somalia-based al-Shabab terrorist group's leader, who was targeted and killed in an August airstrike, as Abdulqadir Commandos, the Africa Command (AFRICOM) said in a press release on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) The United States named the Somalia-based al-Shabab terrorist group's leader, who was targeted and killed in an August airstrike, as Abdulqadir Commandos, the Africa Command (AFRICOM) said in a press release on Tuesday.

"The al-Shabab leader was killed in the airstrike near Saakow, Somalia.

He held numerous positions within the al-Shabab terrorist organization, including recently serving as a senior al-Shabab commander," the release said.

Abdulqadir Commandos was killed on August 25 in one of 46 airstrikes so far this year to degrade the al-Shabab network, the release said.

AFRICOM supports operations by Somali armed forces against al-Shabab, the East African affiliate of the al Qaeda terror group (banned in Russia).

Related Topics

Africa Somalia Terrorist Russia United States August

Recent Stories

Meeting of Russian-French Council on Security Coop ..

1 minute ago

SAPM Ameen Aslam calls on Prime Minister

1 minute ago

UK's COVID-19 Cases Rise by Over 2,400 for 3 Days ..

1 minute ago

Government College University Vice Chancellor appo ..

1 minute ago

SBCA seals building for not giving possession to a ..

51 minutes ago

9 non-custom paid vehicles held in Dasht

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.