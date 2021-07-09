UrduPoint.com
US Identifies Facilities To Hold Afghan Allies, Will Begin Relocation Flights Soon - Biden

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 12:00 AM

US Identifies Facilities to Hold Afghan Allies, Will Begin Relocation Flights Soon - Biden

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) The US has identified facilities outside of Afghanistan where Afghan interpreters and other allies of American operations in the country can stay while they await Special Immigrants Visas (SIV) and will begin relocation flights this month, President Joe Biden said on Thursday.

"The operation has identified US facilities outside the continental US as well as in third countries to host our Afghan allies if they so choose. And starting this month, we're going to begin relocation flights for Afghanistan SIV applicants and their families who choose to leave," Biden said during remarks about the drawdown of US forces from the country.

