US Identifies First Case Of Coronavirus Omicron Variant In California - Reports
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 12:10 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) The US authorities have identified the first case of the coronavirus variant Omicron in the United States - in the state of California, CNN reported on Wednesday.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has identified the United States' first confirmed case of the Omicron coronavirus variant in California, the report said citing a source familiar with the situation.