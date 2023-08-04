US Identifies Gilgo Beach Murders Victim Who Went Missing 27 Years Ago

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The task force investigating a series of murders that happened between 1996 and 2011 in Gilgo Beach, Long Island, New York has identified a victim that went missing over two decades ago, Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) The task force investigating a series of murders that happened between 1996 and 2011 in Gilgo Beach, Long Island, New York has identified a victim that went missing over two decades ago, Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said on Friday.

"Today we are here to announce that, as part of the Gilgo Task Force reexamination of all the evidence in the case, we are able to identify our Fire Island Jane Doe as Karen Vergata, who was 34 years old at the time of her disappearance," Tierney told reporters.

"Fire Island Jane Doe" is one of the Names that law enforcement was using for the victim before identification.

Tierney noted that Vergata, who was a Manhattan resident, went missing on approximately February 14, 1996.

One set of her remains was found in 1996, and a skull was discovered 15 years later in a different place.

"It is important to note that there are no charges at this time," the district attorney said.

US media reported in July that authorities took into custody a suspect in the serial killings. The suspect is Rex Heuermann, 59. He was charged with the murders of three of the Gilgo Beach victims. The sex workers Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello disappeared in 2009-2010, and their bodies were found on Long Island in 2010.

The arrest became the first one in the case, which has remained unresolved for years and involves nearly a dozen sets of human remains found in Gilgo Beach.