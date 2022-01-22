UrduPoint.com

US Ignorance Of Russian Security Demands To Have Serious Consequences - Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2022 | 12:40 AM

US Ignorance of Russian Security Demands to Have Serious Consequences - Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during talks in Geneva that further US ignorance of Russia's demands for security guarantees would have the most serious consequences, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement following the talks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during talks in Geneva that further US ignorance of Russia's demands for security guarantees would have the most serious consequences, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement following the talks.

Lavrov and Blinken met in Geneva on Friday. The Russian minister called the conversation useful and frank, and the US secretary promised to provide a written response to Moscow's proposals on security guarantees next week. Lavrov also said that he planned a new contact with Blinken after receiving answers from the United States.

"Blinken was clearly informed that further ignorance of Russia's legitimate concerns, related primarily to the ongoing military development by the United States and its NATO allies of the territory of Ukraine against the backdrop of a large-scale deployment of forces and means of the alliance near our borders, will have the most serious consequences" , the statement says.

This can be avoided if Washington responds positively to Russian proposals, the ministry noted.

"We expect to receive written article-by-article reaction of the US side next week," it stressed.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington Geneva Alliance United States From

Recent Stories

NATO Will Not Give Up Presence of Forces in Easter ..

NATO Will Not Give Up Presence of Forces in Eastern Part - Spokesperson

3 minutes ago
 White House on Possible Evacuation in Ukraine: US ..

White House on Possible Evacuation in Ukraine: US Always Conducts Contingency Pl ..

3 minutes ago
 Czech, Austrian, Slovak Foreign Ministers to Visit ..

Czech, Austrian, Slovak Foreign Ministers to Visit Ukraine on February 7-8 - Pra ..

3 minutes ago
 PML-N vandalize institutions, looted money through ..

PML-N vandalize institutions, looted money through kick backs: Farrukh

3 minutes ago
 Victims of Indian abuses: Mushaal, her daughter re ..

Victims of Indian abuses: Mushaal, her daughter ready to testify before Stoke Wh ..

30 minutes ago
 Biden Admin Suspends 44 Flights to China in Respon ..

Biden Admin Suspends 44 Flights to China in Response to US Flight Suspensions - ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.