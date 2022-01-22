US Ignorance of Russian Security Demands to Have Serious Consequences - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during talks in Geneva that further US ignorance of Russia's demands for security guarantees would have the most serious consequences, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement following the talks.

Lavrov and Blinken met in Geneva on Friday. The Russian minister called the conversation useful and frank, and the US secretary promised to provide a written response to Moscow's proposals on security guarantees next week. Lavrov also said that he planned a new contact with Blinken after receiving answers from the United States.

"Blinken was clearly informed that further ignorance of Russia's legitimate concerns, related primarily to the ongoing military development by the United States and its NATO allies of the territory of Ukraine against the backdrop of a large-scale deployment of forces and means of the alliance near our borders, will have the most serious consequences" , the statement says.

This can be avoided if Washington responds positively to Russian proposals, the ministry noted.

"We expect to receive written article-by-article reaction of the US side next week," it stressed.