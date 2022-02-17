US Ignored 'Package Nature' of Russian Proposals on Security Guarantees - Moscow

The United States has ignored the fact that Russian proposals on security guarantees came as package and chose to discuss only "convenient" issues, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) The United States has ignored the fact that Russian proposals on security guarantees came as package and chose to discuss only "convenient" issues, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"The package nature of Russian proposals was ignored, and 'convenient' topics were deliberately chosen, which, in turn, were 'twisted' to make advantages for the US and its allies," the ministry said in a response sent to the US.

The US and NATO sent to Moscow written responses on Russian security proposals in late January.