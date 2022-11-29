MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) Moscow had no choice but to postpone the meeting on the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) in Cairo as the United States did not want to take into account Moscow's priorities on the issue, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik the meeting of the Russian-US bilateral consultative commission on the New START treaty in Cairo, scheduled for November 29 to December 6, will not take place, and will be postponed to a later date.

"We are faced with a situation when our American colleagues in a number of areas demonstrated not only an unwillingness to perceive our signals and take into account our priorities, but acted in the opposite way. There is, of course, the effect of what is happening in Ukraine and around it, I will not deny it," Ryabkov said, adding than Moscow had no other choice.