UrduPoint.com

US Ignores Flight-Restricted Status Of Black Sea Coastal Areas - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2023 | 11:33 PM

US Ignores Flight-Restricted Status of Black Sea Coastal Areas - Lavrov

The United States ignores the fact that after the start of the Russian special operation in Ukraine, the Black Sea coastal areas have a flight-restricted status, so the drone incident looks like a provocation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) The United States ignores the fact that after the start of the Russian special operation in Ukraine, the Black Sea coastal areas have a flight-restricted status, so the drone incident looks like a provocation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"It (the United States) completely ignores the fact that after the start of a special military operation, our military declared the relevant areas of the Black Sea, adjacent in certain places, as areas with a restricted status for the use of any aircraft," Lavrov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

"Such a defiant ignorance of this objective fact, of course, suggests that the US side is constantly trying to look for some kind of provocation to escalate its confrontational approaches," Lavrov stressed.

"This is bad, because they have constantly declared that they are a responsible power, interested in strategic stability. But words are at odds with deeds," he added.

Related Topics

Drone Ukraine Russia United States

Recent Stories

First Lady of North Macedonia visits GWU

First Lady of North Macedonia visits GWU

10 minutes ago
 Russia Identifies Over 130 Contacts of Anthrax Pat ..

Russia Identifies Over 130 Contacts of Anthrax Patients - Official

12 minutes ago
 French Military Expert Says Russian Su-27 Fighter ..

French Military Expert Says Russian Su-27 Fighter Jet Could Not Hit US Drone

12 minutes ago
 IMF Finalizing $15.6Bln Lending Program for Ukrain ..

IMF Finalizing $15.6Bln Lending Program for Ukraine to Unveil in Few Days - Repo ..

12 minutes ago
 PDSRU completes first phase of training for IDSRS

PDSRU completes first phase of training for IDSRS

10 minutes ago
 Oil Market Down 7% as US Banking Crisis Spreads to ..

Oil Market Down 7% as US Banking Crisis Spreads to Europe With Credit Suisse's W ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.