UrduPoint.com

US Ignoring Russian Warnings, NATO Infrastructure As Close To Russia As Possible - Ryabkov

Faizan Hashmi 16 minutes ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 07:33 PM

US Ignoring Russian Warnings, NATO Infrastructure as Close to Russia as Possible - Ryabkov

The United States ignores Russian warnings as NATO military infrastructure is as close as possible to Russian borders, the Russian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergey Ryabkov, told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) The United States ignores Russian warnings as NATO military infrastructure is as close as possible to Russian borders, the Russian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergey Ryabkov, told Sputnik on Friday.

"Unfortunately, (we) see that our warnings, messages are being ignored, the military infrastructure of NATO is as close as possible to us," Ryabkov said during a press conference at Rossiya Segodnya's press center.

The deputy minister added that it is the reason why Russian President Vladimir Putin has commissioned to seek long-standing legal security guarantees on western frontiers, which are to be documented in the format of treaties.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Vladimir Putin United States

Recent Stories

UAE wins its Category-B membership in the IMO Coun ..

UAE wins its Category-B membership in the IMO Council for third consecutive time

19 minutes ago
 Mohmand District wins Kabaddi title in Integrated ..

Mohmand District wins Kabaddi title in Integrated Distt Sports Festival

20 seconds ago
 780 policemen to perform duty during anti-polio dr ..

780 policemen to perform duty during anti-polio drive in Haripur

21 seconds ago
 Two brick kilns dismantled for not switching to zi ..

Two brick kilns dismantled for not switching to zigzag technology

22 seconds ago
 Russia Calls for Intensification of Talks on New A ..

Russia Calls for Intensification of Talks on New Arms Treaty With US - Ryabkov

24 seconds ago
 Russia's Ryabkov Warns US Against 'Torpedoing' Iss ..

Russia's Ryabkov Warns US Against 'Torpedoing' Issue of Security Guarantees

26 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.