US Ignoring Russian Warnings, NATO Infrastructure as Close to Russia as Possible - Ryabkov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) The United States ignores Russian warnings as NATO military infrastructure is as close as possible to Russian borders, the Russian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergey Ryabkov, told Sputnik on Friday.

"Unfortunately, (we) see that our warnings, messages are being ignored, the military infrastructure of NATO is as close as possible to us," Ryabkov said during a press conference at Rossiya Segodnya's press center.

The deputy minister added that it is the reason why Russian President Vladimir Putin has commissioned to seek long-standing legal security guarantees on western frontiers, which are to be documented in the format of treaties.