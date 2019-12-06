UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Illuminating Shell Fell On Private Territory In Japan's Okinawa - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 12:18 AM

US Illuminating Shell Fell on Private Territory in Japan's Okinawa - Reports

A US illuminating shell was found on a private rice field in the central part of the Japanese island of Okinawa, media reported on Thursday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) A US illuminating shell was found on a private rice field in the central part of the Japanese island of Okinawa, media reported on Thursday.

The shell fell with a parachute, the NHK broadcaster reported, adding that no people were injured in the incident.

The site of the incident is located not far from the US military base of Camp Hansen.

Repeated incidents, involving the US military deployed in Japan, cause public outrage among local residents.

Last month, a US aircraft dropped a 500-pound shell that fell into a pasture during exercises at the Misawa base in the Aomori prefecture. There were no explosives in it, but due to the flight altitude, it crashed deep into the ground. The authorities of the prefecture expressed concern because, due to the presence of schools located in the area, the fall of even a dummy shell could lead to irreparable consequences.

Related Topics

Injured Aomori Lead Japan SITE Media From

Recent Stories

Minister announces to establish 500-bed hospital i ..

10 minutes ago

New Round of Russia-Ukraine-EU Gas Talks May Take ..

11 minutes ago

Paris police use tear gas to disperse rioters at s ..

11 minutes ago

UN appeals for aid to help millions of Zimbabweans ..

11 minutes ago

US Accusations of Russian Government Ties to Alleg ..

11 minutes ago

Israel and Czech Republic sign $125 mn missile def ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.