A US illuminating shell was found on a private rice field in the central part of the Japanese island of Okinawa, media reported on Thursday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) A US illuminating shell was found on a private rice field in the central part of the Japanese island of Okinawa, media reported on Thursday.

The shell fell with a parachute, the NHK broadcaster reported, adding that no people were injured in the incident.

The site of the incident is located not far from the US military base of Camp Hansen.

Repeated incidents, involving the US military deployed in Japan, cause public outrage among local residents.

Last month, a US aircraft dropped a 500-pound shell that fell into a pasture during exercises at the Misawa base in the Aomori prefecture. There were no explosives in it, but due to the flight altitude, it crashed deep into the ground. The authorities of the prefecture expressed concern because, due to the presence of schools located in the area, the fall of even a dummy shell could lead to irreparable consequences.