US Immigration Agency Arrests 170 At-Large Illegal Migrants in Sanctuary Cities - DHS

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) US immigration enforcement agencies have arrested more than 170 undocumented at-large migrants in a week-ling operation in so-called sanctuary cities, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a press release on Friday.

"The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced Thursday the conclusion of a week-long targeted enforcement operation that resulted in the apprehension of more than 170 at-large aliens throughout the United States, where sanctuary policies have largely prohibited the cooperation of law enforcement agencies in the arrest of criminal aliens," the release said.

Immigration officers conducted the operation from October 3-9 in Seattle, New York City, Charlottesville and other cities throughout the United States, the release said.

These migrants were wanted for crimes such as child abuse, identity theft, commercial sex abuse of a minor, and other crimes, the release also said.

In late September and early October, US immigration enforcement arrested a total of 128 at-large undocumented migrants in sanctuary cities, the release added.

Sanctuary cities are jurisdictions that limit cooperation with US Federal authorities to protect low-priority immigrants from deportation.