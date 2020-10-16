UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Immigration Agency Arrests 170 At-Large Illegal Migrants In Sanctuary Cities - DHS

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 09:20 PM

US Immigration Agency Arrests 170 At-Large Illegal Migrants in Sanctuary Cities - DHS

US immigration enforcement agencies have arrested more than 170 undocumented at-large migrants in a week-ling operation in so-called sanctuary cities, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a press release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) US immigration enforcement agencies have arrested more than 170 undocumented at-large migrants in a week-ling operation in so-called sanctuary cities, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a press release on Friday.

"The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced Thursday the conclusion of a week-long targeted enforcement operation that resulted in the apprehension of more than 170 at-large aliens throughout the United States, where sanctuary policies have largely prohibited the cooperation of law enforcement agencies in the arrest of criminal aliens," the release said.

Immigration officers conducted the operation from October 3-9 in Seattle, New York City, Charlottesville and other cities throughout the United States, the release said.

These migrants were wanted for crimes such as child abuse, identity theft, commercial sex abuse of a minor, and other crimes, the release also said.

In late September and early October, US immigration enforcement arrested a total of 128 at-large undocumented migrants in sanctuary cities, the release added.

Sanctuary cities are jurisdictions that limit cooperation with US Federal authorities to protect low-priority immigrants from deportation.

Related Topics

Charlottesville Seattle New York United States September October Criminals From

Recent Stories

Rijas Eiffel Heights Polo Cup 2020: Day 4

4 minutes ago

WTA Limoges cancelled due to Aussie Open virus mea ..

4 minutes ago

Agriculture development vital to end hunger: Imam

8 minutes ago

Pakistan facing 5th Generation Warfare: Shehzad

8 minutes ago

Iran exiles claim secret military site revealed, f ..

8 minutes ago

Liverpool clash will test Everton's progress: Ance ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.