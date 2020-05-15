UrduPoint.com
US Immigration Agency Confirms Most Asylum Cases Rejected Amid Pandemic - Statement

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 01:40 AM

EL PASO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed to Sputnik on Thursday that most asylum claims at the southern border have been rejected under new immigration rules put in place to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

"As of May13th 2020, 59 cases had been referred to USCIS by CBP for expressing a fear of torture under this Title 42 process," a DHS spokesperson said in a statement. "Of those 59 cases: 2 aliens established that it was more likely than not that he/she would face torture if returned. Fifty-four aliens did not establish that it was more likely than not that they would face torture."

The spokesperson added that three of the 59 asylum claims are pending.

On Thursday, US media reported that as of March 21 only two immigrants who entered through the southern US border have been granted refuge in the United States.

The Trump administration has implemented significant security measures on the border as a means to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. In March, US Customs and Border Protection started expelling apprehended immigrants under a US law known as Title 42, which has allowed the agency to immediately return immigrants back to Mexico after being apprehended.

Moreover, Trump issued an executive order last month to suspend immigration in the United States for at least 60 days, which will apply to those seeking permanent residency, in an effort to conserve jobs and medical resources for Americans in light of the pandemic.

