UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Immigration Agency Has Interim Rules Focusing On National, Border Security - Statement

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 01:40 AM

US Immigration Agency Has Interim Rules Focusing on National, Border Security - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said on Thursday it has introduced interim rules focusing the agency's operations on national security and border security.

"ICE's interim guidance will focus the agency's civil immigration enforcement and removal resources on threats to national security, border security and public safety," the agency said in a press release.

ICE will focus on apprehending migrants illegally entering the United States, individuals suspected of being involved in terrorism or espionage, and individuals engaged in gang or transnational criminal organizations, the release said.

The interim rules will be in placed until Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas issues new enforcement guidelines within 90 days, the release said.

Related Topics

United States Border Criminals

Recent Stories

Umm Al Qaiwain Police dismiss &#039;murder video&# ..

12 minutes ago

Islamic economy shaping future of global trade, pa ..

1 hour ago

EU Launches HERA Incubator Bloc But Still Struggle ..

1 hour ago

Should Spotify payments go to artists you actually ..

1 hour ago

Italy's 'Super Mario' Draghi seeks final OK to lea ..

1 hour ago

Nominations of 35 candidates for 11 Senate seats f ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.