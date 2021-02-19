US Immigration Agency Has Interim Rules Focusing on National, Border Security - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said on Thursday it has introduced interim rules focusing the agency's operations on national security and border security.

"ICE's interim guidance will focus the agency's civil immigration enforcement and removal resources on threats to national security, border security and public safety," the agency said in a press release.

ICE will focus on apprehending migrants illegally entering the United States, individuals suspected of being involved in terrorism or espionage, and individuals engaged in gang or transnational criminal organizations, the release said.

The interim rules will be in placed until Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas issues new enforcement guidelines within 90 days, the release said.