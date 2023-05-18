US Immigration Agency Says Migrant Girl Aged 8 Died While in Border Patrol Custody

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) An 8-year-old migrant girl died while in US custody after crossing the southern border earlier on Wednesday, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a press release.

"Today, an eight-year-old girl tragically passed away while in US Border Patrol custody in Harlingen, Texas," the release said Wednesday night. "The child and her family were in custody at the Harlingen Station, where she experienced a medical emergency. Emergency Medical Services were called to the station and transported her to the local hospital where she was pronounced dead."

CBP's Office of Professional Responsibility was investigating the incident, the release added.

Last week, a 17-year-old migrant boy from Honduras died while under the care of the Department of US Health and Human Services.

Moreover, a congressional notice obtained by CNN showed that a 4-year-old migrant girl died in March while in US custody. The Honduran girl was taken to a local hospital in the state of Michigan after suffering a cardiac arrest event, where she was pronounced dead, the report added.

Six migrant children died while in US custody between 2018 and 2019 under the Trump administration.