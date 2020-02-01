US Immigration Authorities Need to Scrap Trump Detention Standards on Illegals - Senator

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) needs to suspend its recently revised detention standards and consult with medical and mental health experts before issuing new ones, Senator Dianne Feinstein wrote in a letter to the agency.

"The revised detention standards weaken the quality of care for immigrants in ICE custody," Senator Feinstein wrote in the letter on Friday. "These new standards... eliminate standards for basic necessities and allow ICE more discretion to place detainees in solitary confinement."

The new standards approved by the Trump administration allow ICE to use "hog-tying, fetal restraints [and] tight restraints" when detaining immigrants, Feinstein wrote.

The senator from California noted that given the number of deaths in ICE custody and widespread reports of poor conditions in ICE facilities, detention standards must be improved.

"I therefore ask that you suspend the revised standards and seek further input from qualified experts on how they can be improved," Feinstein wrote.

