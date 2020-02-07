UrduPoint.com
US Immigration Authorities Using Cell Phone Data To Track Illegal Migrants - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 09:53 PM

The Trump administration has acquired a commercial database with cell phone location data that it can use to track migrants entering the United States illegally, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) The Trump administration has acquired a commercial database with cell phone location data that it can use to track migrants entering the United States illegally, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

The location data tracks the movements of millions of cellphones through apps which the user granted permission to record the phone's location, the report said citing people familiar with the situation and documents it reviewed.

In 2018, the Trump administration bought $190,000 worth of location data through a third party vendor and last September it bought $1.1 million more of location data, the report said.

US immigration authorities have used this data to look for cellphone activity in unusual areas along the US-Mexico border, the report said.

US immigration authorities have also used cellphone data to help identify migrants who were arrested, the report said.

