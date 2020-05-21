US Immigration Enforcement Agency Sued for Records of Unlawful Arrests - Advocacy Groups

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is being sued for records of unlawful arrests, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) said in a press release.

"In the lawsuit, the ACLU of Pennsylvania and the Farmworker Legal Aid Clinic state that ICE is in violation of the Freedom Of Information Act and are asking the Federal court to compel the agency to produce the requested documents, waive the costs of producing them, and pay reasonable attorneys' fees," the release said on Wednesday.

The release said records are being sought from the ICE Philadelphia field office which is responsible for operations in the states of Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Delaware.

The release said, citing reports, that the field office has arrested migrants in places where the Department of Homeland Security had previously banned immigration enforcement, such as courthouses and schools.

Moreover, the release said, citing public records, that the number of migrants arrested by the ICE Philadelphia office increased significantly after President Donald Trump's inauguration, from 3,000 in 2016 to 4,000 in 2017. In the first six months of 2018, the field office arrested 2,995 migrants, the release added.

Both advocacy groups have twice been denied open records requests from ICE since August 2019, the release said.