UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Immigration Enforcement Agency Sued For Records Of Unlawful Arrests - Advocacy Groups

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 04:40 AM

US Immigration Enforcement Agency Sued for Records of Unlawful Arrests - Advocacy Groups

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is being sued for records of unlawful arrests, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) said in a press release.

"In the lawsuit, the ACLU of Pennsylvania and the Farmworker Legal Aid Clinic state that ICE is in violation of the Freedom Of Information Act and are asking the Federal court to compel the agency to produce the requested documents, waive the costs of producing them, and pay reasonable attorneys' fees," the release said on Wednesday.

The release said records are being sought from the ICE Philadelphia field office which is responsible for operations in the states of Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Delaware.

The release said, citing reports, that the field office has arrested migrants in places where the Department of Homeland Security had previously banned immigration enforcement, such as courthouses and schools.

Moreover, the release said, citing public records, that the number of migrants arrested by the ICE Philadelphia office increased significantly after President Donald Trump's inauguration, from 3,000 in 2016 to 4,000 in 2017. In the first six months of 2018, the field office arrested 2,995 migrants, the release added.

Both advocacy groups have twice been denied open records requests from ICE since August 2019, the release said.

Related Topics

Trump Virginia Philadelphia August 2017 2016 2018 2019 From Court

Recent Stories

All hospitals, medical centres are well-equipped w ..

2 hours ago

Psychological effects of the COVID-19 discussed

3 hours ago

COVID-19 recoveries rise to 11809; 941 new cases i ..

4 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,691 new COVID-19 cases, 10 ..

4 hours ago

Ajman Ruler to support six siblings whose parents ..

4 hours ago

UN Mideast envoy urges Israel to abandon threat to ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.