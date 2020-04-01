UrduPoint.com
US Immigration Enforcement Must Release Non-Violent Detainees - Senator

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) should release nonviolent illegals they are holding to reduce their risk of exposure to the coronavirus, Senator Robert Menendez said on Tuesday in a news release.

"Given the unprecedented nature of this pandemic, public health and safety is best served by ICE reviewing detainee records and releasing all non-violent individuals who pose no significant threat to the public," Menendez wrote in a letter to Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf and Acting ICE Director Matthew Albence.

Menendez said priority should be given to releasing from custody those at greatest risk for contracting the coronavirus including seniors and those with underlying health issues.

The agencies should focus on releasing "those with heart or lung disease, diabetes, or compromised immune systems; and pregnant detainees," he said.

At least four ICE detainees being held in New Jersey have tested positive for COVID-19. The senator noted that 60 percent of the 38,000 detainees in ICE custody have zero criminal convictions, the release said.

