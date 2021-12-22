US Immigration Enforcement to Test Use of Body Cameras on Several Agents - DHS

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) Several agents with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will be equipped with body cameras while on duty as part of a pilot program designed to increase transparency, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said on Tuesday.

"Today, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced a pilot program in select cities where ICE law enforcement officers will begin to wear body worn cameras for pre-planned operations," DHS said in a press release.

The body cameras will first be issued with Homeland Security Investigations special agents in Houston, Texas; Newark, New Jersey; and New York City, the release said.

The release explained that the body cameras will enhance ICE operations, including at-large arrests, execution of search warrants, and questioning of individuals in the field. The body camera footage could also be used for non-investigative purposes, including for training and assessing officer performance, the release added.

US media reported that 55 agents will participate in the pilot program.