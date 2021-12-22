UrduPoint.com

US Immigration Enforcement To Test Use Of Body Cameras On Several Agents - DHS

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 12:20 AM

US Immigration Enforcement to Test Use of Body Cameras on Several Agents - DHS

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) Several agents with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will be equipped with body cameras while on duty as part of a pilot program designed to increase transparency, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said on Tuesday.

"Today, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced a pilot program in select cities where ICE law enforcement officers will begin to wear body worn cameras for pre-planned operations," DHS said in a press release.

The body cameras will first be issued with Homeland Security Investigations special agents in Houston, Texas; Newark, New Jersey; and New York City, the release said.

The release explained that the body cameras will enhance ICE operations, including at-large arrests, execution of search warrants, and questioning of individuals in the field. The body camera footage could also be used for non-investigative purposes, including for training and assessing officer performance, the release added.

US media reported that 55 agents will participate in the pilot program.

Related Topics

Newark Houston New York Media

Recent Stories

COVID-19 Media Briefing: UAE following distinguish ..

COVID-19 Media Briefing: UAE following distinguished model of precautionary meas ..

38 minutes ago
 FINA World Swimming Championship at Etihad Arena g ..

FINA World Swimming Championship at Etihad Arena garners global acclaim

38 minutes ago
 Scottish, Welsh sport to be 'spectator-free' to co ..

Scottish, Welsh sport to be 'spectator-free' to combat Omicron

7 minutes ago
 Germany's Scholz voices 'concern' over Ukraine in ..

Germany's Scholz voices 'concern' over Ukraine in call with Putin

7 minutes ago
 Putin urges Marcon to end 'discrimination' against ..

Putin urges Marcon to end 'discrimination' against RT broadcaster

7 minutes ago
 Armed groups deploy in Libya capital

Armed groups deploy in Libya capital

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.