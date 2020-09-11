US Immigration Enforcement Used Flights to Send Federal Agents to Protests - Reports

The Trump administration flew federal agents to the nation's capital to quell protests using charter flights transporting detained immigrants to Virginia, the Washington Post reported on Friday citing current and former US officials

The move was a way for the administration to bypass restrictions on the use of charter flights for employee travel, the report said.

As a result of transporting several detainees to an immigration jail in Virginia, an outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) occurred at the facility, infecting 300 detainees and killing one, the report said.

The report said US Immigration and Customs Enforcement moved migrant detainees from Arizona and Florida to the facility in Virginia in order to prevent overcrowding.

However, the report said the facilities in both states were not at full capacity.