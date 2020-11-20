UrduPoint.com
US Immigration Police Catch 150 Aliens This Month Who Broke Pledge To Leave Country

Faizan Hashmi 50 seconds ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 12:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) A roundup of illegal aliens who promised but failed to voluntarily exit the United States resulted in 150 arrests so far in November, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency said in a press release on Thursday.

"Since Nov. 2, ICE Enforcement and Removal (ERO) officers have arrested more than 150 individuals who failed to depart after being granted voluntary departure.

About 86 percent of those arrested also had criminal convictions or pending charges," the release said.

Voluntary departure is typically requested by the alien and granted by an immigration judge, where the alien is granted about 60 to 120 days to arrange their own departure, the release said.

An illegal who complies with a voluntary departure order avoids barriers to readmission that accompany a formal deportation, while saving taxpayers money, according to ICE.

