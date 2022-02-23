UrduPoint.com

US Implementing Sanctions On Russia's Sovereign Debt - Biden

Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2022 | 01:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) The United States is imposing new sanctions on the Russia's sovereign debt due to Moscow's actions with respect to Ukraine, US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday.

"We're implementing comprehensive sanctions on Russian sovereign debt, that means we cut off Russia's government from Western financing," Biden said during remarks at the White House.

"It can no longer raise money from the West and cannot trade in its new debt on our markets or European markets either."

More Stories From World

>