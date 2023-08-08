Open Menu

US Imported Over $400Mln Worth Of Goods From Russia In June - Commerce Dept.

Sumaira FH Published August 08, 2023 | 06:40 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2023) The United States imported $411.7 million worth of goods from Russia in June, a nearly 20% drop from May, according to new data published by the Commerce Department on Tuesday.

While imports are down 20%, US exports of goods to Russia in June halved from $60 million to $30.

9 million in May, the lowest figure in 2023, the data showed.

In the first half of the year, US imports of goods from Russia totaled $2.8 billion, while exports amounted to just $328.3 million.

Thus, the US trade deficit with Russia for the first six months of the year amounted to $2.5 billion, according to the data.

