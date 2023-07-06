Open Menu

US Imports From Russia More Than Double To $504Mln In May - Census Bureau

Muhammad Irfan Published July 06, 2023 | 07:56 PM

US Imports From Russia More Than Double to $504Mln in May - Census Bureau

US imports of goods from Russia more than doubled in May to $504 million, according to data released by the US Census Bureau on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) US imports of goods from Russia more than doubled in May to $504 million, according to data released by the US Census Bureau on Thursday.

By comparison, in April, the United States imported $215.6 million worth of goods from Russia.

In February, the US imported $642.8 million worth of goods from Russia, an all-time high for 2023.

US exports to Russia continued to decline. In May, the United States exported $60 million worth of goods to Russia, down from the $65.2 million in April and $66.4 million in March.

In January, US exports to Russia totaled $44.6 million.

Related Topics

Exports Russia United States January February March April May From Million

Recent Stories

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anw ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq advises PID to devis ..

3 minutes ago
 UAF, Huazhong University to promote cooperation fo ..

UAF, Huazhong University to promote cooperation for increasing agri productivity ..

3 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry urges Oversea ..

6 minutes ago
 SAU offers technical support to create investment ..

SAU offers technical support to create investment opportunities for GCC countri ..

6 minutes ago
 3-day Gandhara Symposium to start on July 11

3-day Gandhara Symposium to start on July 11

6 minutes ago
 US Trade Deficit Down 7% in May as Imports Hit 21- ..

US Trade Deficit Down 7% in May as Imports Hit 21-Month Low - Commerce Dept.

6 minutes ago
Real Madrid signs young Turkey midfielder Arda Gü ..

Real Madrid signs young Turkey midfielder Arda Güler

10 minutes ago
 Lawmakers strongly condemn desecration of Holy Qur ..

Lawmakers strongly condemn desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

6 minutes ago
 NEC adopts executive regulations of 2023 FNC elect ..

NEC adopts executive regulations of 2023 FNC elections

10 minutes ago
 PAC directs FIA to investigate problems faced by H ..

PAC directs FIA to investigate problems faced by Hajj pilgrims

16 minutes ago
 DIG directs SSPs to ensure fool proof security arr ..

DIG directs SSPs to ensure fool proof security arrangements in prevailing situat ..

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan seeks transformative global reset at COP2 ..

Pakistan seeks transformative global reset at COP28, says Sherry Rehman

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World