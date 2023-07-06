US Imports From Russia More Than Double to $504Mln in May - Census Bureau

US imports of goods from Russia more than doubled in May to $504 million, according to data released by the US Census Bureau on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) US imports of goods from Russia more than doubled in May to $504 million, according to data released by the US Census Bureau on Thursday.

By comparison, in April, the United States imported $215.6 million worth of goods from Russia.

In February, the US imported $642.8 million worth of goods from Russia, an all-time high for 2023.

US exports to Russia continued to decline. In May, the United States exported $60 million worth of goods to Russia, down from the $65.2 million in April and $66.4 million in March.

In January, US exports to Russia totaled $44.6 million.