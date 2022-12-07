UrduPoint.com

US Imports From Russia More Than Double To $732.4Mln In Oct - Commerce Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 07, 2022 | 12:30 AM

US Imports From Russia More Than Double to $732.4Mln in Oct - Commerce Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) US imports from Russia more than doubled in October, even with the United States having banned imports of Russian oil, data from the Commerce Department showed on Tuesday.

US imports from Russia stood at $732.4 million last month, up from $332.1 million in October, the international trade balances data showed.

Exports, meanwhile, contracted to $80.1 million from $90.

4 million in the same period.

The US trade deficit against Russia as a whole was at 11.685 million for the first 10 months of the year versus $19.660 million for the same period of 2021.

The United States' trade deficit against the rest of the world increased 5% in October to reach slightly more than $78 billion as global demand appeared to slow for US-made goods and services, which were also disadvantaged by a stronger Dollar.

Related Topics

World Dollar Russia Oil Same United States October Commerce From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Morocco's win in FIFA WC thriller delights Preside ..

Morocco's win in FIFA WC thriller delights President, PM

51 seconds ago
 Two people shot dead

Two people shot dead

52 seconds ago
 PTI fighting for personal interests in country: Sa ..

PTI fighting for personal interests in country: Sardar Ayaz Sadiq

54 seconds ago
 Portugal v Switzerland World Cup starting line-ups ..

Portugal v Switzerland World Cup starting line-ups

56 seconds ago
 Biden May Announce Reelection Bid Shortly After Ne ..

Biden May Announce Reelection Bid Shortly After New Year Holidays - White House

11 minutes ago
 APHC leader seeks world intervention to stop India ..

APHC leader seeks world intervention to stop Indian state terrorism in IIOJK

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.