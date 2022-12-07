US Imports From Russia More Than Double to $732.4Mln in Oct - Commerce Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) US imports from Russia more than doubled in October, even with the United States having banned imports of Russian oil, data from the Commerce Department showed on Tuesday.

US imports from Russia stood at $732.4 million last month, up from $332.1 million in October, the international trade balances data showed.

Exports, meanwhile, contracted to $80.1 million from $90.

4 million in the same period.

The US trade deficit against Russia as a whole was at 11.685 million for the first 10 months of the year versus $19.660 million for the same period of 2021.

The United States' trade deficit against the rest of the world increased 5% in October to reach slightly more than $78 billion as global demand appeared to slow for US-made goods and services, which were also disadvantaged by a stronger Dollar.