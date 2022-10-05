US Imports From Russia Rise First Time Since April to $522.1Mln in August - Census Bureau

US imports of Russian goods increased for the first time since April, reaching $522.1 million in August, the US Census Bureau revealed on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) US imports of Russian goods increased for the first time since April, reaching $522.1 million in August, the US Census Bureau revealed on Wednesday.

US imports of Russian goods this year reached a peak at $2.7 billion in March, but dropped substantially in the following months, hitting the lowest point at $484 million in July, the Census Bureau data showed.

So far this year, the United States has imported some $12.1 billion worth of Russian goods. Last year US imports of Russian goods totaled $29.

6 billion, according to the Census Bureau.

The United States imposed broad sanctions on Russian goods in March after Moscow launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24.

Russia launched the operation after the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The countries of the collective Western responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia while also significantly increasing of their military and financial support for Ukraine.